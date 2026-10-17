Grover Beach begins winter weather preparations following review of El Niño plan

Grover Beach city officials have begun reinforcement work on infrastructure and vegetation in the area following a review of the city’s El Niño preparedness plan on Oct. 13.

Each year, city crews prepare for winter weather by cleaning catch basins, clearing storm drains, and testing backup generators.

Officials say they are taking extra care ahead of what meteorologists are reporting could be the most intense El Niño since 1950.

“Protecting our community and the services our residents rely on is our top priority,” said Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee. “Our Public Works team is taking proactive steps to better prepare the streets and infrastructure our residents use every day.”

Crews are also trimming trees and brush along West Grand Avenue, near El Camino Real, at the Nacimiento sewer lift station, and in Grover Heights Park.

Plans for vegetation management at Meadow Creek are also in place to reduce flooding and improve water flow around city infrastructure.

“Storm readiness is a team effort between the City and our residents,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson. “As a City, we are working diligently to reduce local flood risks and ensure our neighborhoods have the resources they need when winter weather arrives.”

As El Niño season approaches, residents are being encouraged to prepare their homes by clearing rain gutters, trimming tree branches, and checking roofs and windows for leaks.

Putting together an emergency kit and collecting basic supplies, such as drinking water and nonperishable food, are also recommended.