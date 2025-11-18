Grover Beach City Council denies appeal of new 5-story building

A new five-story building is closer to being built along Rockaway Avenue in Grover Beach after city leaders denied an appeal from residents.

The new building was approved in September, but two Grover Beach residents filed an appeal.

When the appeal was discussed and eventually denied by the city council, city leaders were met with boos from residents at the meeting.

Mayor Kassi Dee said it’s a tough and delicate balance between growth and keeping the small-town feel of Grover Beach.

“Yes, we did have quite a few comments that were in support of the appeal; however, when we look at the entire community, we need to make sure we’re doing the most good for the most amount of people,” Dee said.

Dee said the city council voted to allow the project after staff couldn’t find anything inconsistent with the city’s master plan, zoning or local coastal program.

Empire Development is now able to move forward with the project. It will be 55 feet tall, include 20 residential units, and a 900 square foot commercial space.

Mayor Dee said the project is now under review for permits before it can be built.