Grover Beach cracking down on illegal fireworks with new ordinance and drone technology

The new Social Host Ordinance allows fines to be issued more easily within Grover Beach city limits. That includes to homeowners, renters or hosts who allow illegal fireworks to be used on their property.

Grover Beach Police Commander Bryan Millard says the ordinance, combined with their fleet of drones, will make enforcement easier.

“Prior to this ordinance being passed, an officer would have to identify the exact person responsible for lighting the fireworks off,” he explained. “With the combination of the drone technology and the ordinance, now all we have to do is associate the illegal fireworks to a residence, giving our officers a tool for investigation.”

Commander Millard said he has high hopes for this Independence Day.

“The combination of drones and this new ordinance will give us a dramatic improvement in our response to the community,” he added.

The ordinance is similar to one recently issued for unincorporated areas in San Luis Obispo County.

Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee says this shows unity among neighboring cities.

“I think it's really important for us to be in line with the county because we, our cities border each other and from one city to the next it's great to have this collective strategy to enforce the illegal fireworks,“ Dee said.

Last year, police issued nine citations for illegal fireworks in Grover Beach. Millard said he expects that number to increase this year.