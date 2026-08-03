Grover Beach event offers free repairs for your broken items

Got a broken blender, a busted bike, or a jacket that needs mending? One event is coming to the rescue.

Repair Café Five Cities is hosting a free community repair event Saturday, August 8, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Oak Park Christian Church, 386 N. Oak Park Blvd., in Grover Beach.

The event is free and open to the public. You can bring broken items and work alongside volunteer repair coaches to assess and fix them. .

Depending on available volunteer talent, repairs may include bikes, clothing, jewelry, toys, small appliances such as blenders, toasters, vacuum cleaners, and lamps, as well as electronics, laptops, and phones.

The organization reports a fully or partially fixed rate of more than 75%.

Repair Café Five Cities holds events several times a year at various locations on California's Central Coast.

The global Repair Café movement was originally founded in the Netherlands and got its U.S. start in Palo Alto, California. The Five Cities chapter launched in 2019.

The organization supports repair, reuse, recycling, and waste prevention to try and keep repairable items out of landfills and building community in the process.