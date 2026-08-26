Grover Beach man sentenced for multiple sexual assault convictions

A Grover Beach man has been sentenced to 73 years to life in state prison after being convicted of 20 felony counts for the years-long sexual abuse of three children and one woman. The children were between the ages of 6 and 12 years old during the abuse.

George Rodriguez Recio, 74, is also prohibited from contacting the victims and is ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Three of the victims attended Recio's sentencing hearing and addressed the court. One of them called Recio "the monster behind the closed door."

District Attorney Dan Dow applauded the victims for coming forward and said they made the result possible.

“This sentence cannot undo the profound harm inflicted on these victims or restore the years of safety and peace that were taken from them,” Dow said. “But it does ensure that this defendant will be held accountable and no longer be able to victimize others in our community.

