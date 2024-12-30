Grover Beach PD releases dramatic video of trailer fire rescue

The Grover Beach Police Department on Monday released dramatic body cam video of officers responding to a trailer fire just days after Christmas.

The fire broke out at Grand Avenue Mobile Home Park at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

In the video, flames can be seen at the back of the trailer as the first officers arrive at the scene. Neighbors immediately alert police that a man is still inside.

On 12/27/2024, GBPD officers responded to a report of a trailer on fire. Once on scene, citizens advised there was someone inside the trailer. Our officer's jumped into action to rescue a man trapped in his trailer as flames blocked his exit. Thanks to swift action by… pic.twitter.com/Qqv4RPq9I5 — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) December 30, 2024

Seeing that his exit was blocked by the flames, one of the officers breaks the trailer's window and pulls the man to safety.

Police say the man suffered only minor injuries.

According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, the cause of the fire was determined to be a portable propane heater being used inside the trailer.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other trailers, although some neighboring RVs reportedly sustained some heat damage.