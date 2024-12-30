Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityGrover Beach

Actions

Grover Beach PD releases dramatic video of trailer fire rescue

grover beach trailer fire body cam.jpg
Grover Beach Police Department
A still image from a Grover Beach police officer's body-worn camera shows a trailer in flames at the Grand Avenue Mobile Home Park on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.
grover beach trailer fire body cam.jpg
Posted

The Grover Beach Police Department on Monday released dramatic body cam video of officers responding to a trailer fire just days after Christmas.

The fire broke out at Grand Avenue Mobile Home Park at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

In the video, flames can be seen at the back of the trailer as the first officers arrive at the scene. Neighbors immediately alert police that a man is still inside.

Seeing that his exit was blocked by the flames, one of the officers breaks the trailer's window and pulls the man to safety.

Police say the man suffered only minor injuries.

According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, the cause of the fire was determined to be a portable propane heater being used inside the trailer.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other trailers, although some neighboring RVs reportedly sustained some heat damage.

Previous Coverage

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community