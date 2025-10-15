Grover Beach PD selling pink patches to benefit local breast cancer support services

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Grover Beach Police Department is using the occasion as an opportunity to support those impacted by cancer here on the Central Coast.

Along with the Grover Beach Police Officers' Association, officers are taking part in the annual National Pink Patch Project. They're selling commemorative pink patches to raise money for breast cancer support services. Every patch sold helps fund care and resources for local patients and their families.

"A big part of it is a lot of our personnel and officers, they all have personal stories that have to do with it," said Det. Matthew Walker, Grover Beach Police Department. "In any way that we could be involved in trying to fight and bring awareness, bring research, we just want to be a part of it."

Patches and stickers are available for sale in the police department's lobby. Patches are $10 each and stickers are $3.

All proceeds from the Grover Beach campaign will go toward the Hearst Cancer Resource Center in San Luis Obispo.

