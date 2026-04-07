Grover Beach police ask for help locating missing man

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Police say Brent Paine, 47, was last seen on Monday at about 6:20 p.m. in the area of South 13th Street and Trouville Avenue.

His wife says Paine is diabetic and is in need of insulin.

She said he walks about five blocks to and from work in the 500 block of South 13th Street and did not return home on Monday evening. She said his phone is no longer working.

Paine is described as 5'9" tall with brown hair and a short-trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, blue shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes. He also has a glucose monitor on the back of his left arm.

Anyone with information about Paine's whereabouts is urged to call the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511.