Grover Beach Police Department hosts summer camp for young drone pilots

Some kids in Grover Beach will be receiving their pilot wings at the end of the week, following a drone piloting summer camp run by the city's police department.

The “Drone Pilot Academy” teaches a group of 30 campers how to fly child-safe drones.

Police Commander Bryan Millard said the department has been using drones since 2021 and wanted a way to break down the barriers between police officers and kids.

“We instantly discovered how much kids were interested in them, wanted to learn more about them,” Commander Millard said.

With the camp sign-up sheet filling up within just a couple of days, Millard is hoping to expand the program in the coming years and allow more campers.

“It’s about connecting over something fun,” Millard said.

