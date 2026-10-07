Grover Beach Police Department looking for missing man

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Freddie Hatfield, 74, was last seen in the 900 block of Barca Street at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Police say he left a housing facility there and has not returned.

He is described as 6 feet tall and approximately 150 pounds, with blue eyes, white hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants, and black sandals.

According to authorities, Hatfield has medical conditions, becomes disoriented, and has a history of getting lost.

Anyone with information about Hatfield's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at (805) 473-4511.