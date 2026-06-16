Grover Beach police respond to 'burglary in progress'

UPDATE (3:16 p.m.) - Grover Beach Police Chief Jim Munro says one person was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary. The area is now clear.

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(1:58 p.m.) - The Grover Beach Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 200 block of North 10th Street while officers respond to what the police chief describes as a "burglary in progress."

Chief Jim Munro tells KSBY News that officers have a residence surrounded and "are trying to make contact."

The police action was underway next to Ramona Garden Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

