Grover Beach police respond to e-bike safety concerns

In Grover Beach, police say they’ve been getting more and more calls about e-bikes. They say safety is a big concern and many people aren’t aware of the rules of the road.

Eileen Herrera says she was driving home to Grover Beach recently when she saw an e-bike rider blow through two stop signs. She said she’s concerned about the safety of younger generations.

“They don’t think about that at that age,” Herrera said. “They just think they’re invincible.”

Grover Beach Police Officer Felix Ramirez says that over the last two years, there has been an increase in young people riding dangerously on e-bikes.

“We received multiple calls regarding the public's concern on safety,” Officer Ramirez said. “Teenagers [are] riding motorized bicycles that are not abiding by state regulations or local ordinances and safety.”

Ramirez says it’s not just an issue in Grover Beach. Arroyo Grande police say they get four to five calls a week about e-bikes. While there have been no accidents reported in Arroyo Grande because of e-bikes in the last few years, police say there have been numerous close calls.

E-bikes are divided into three classes:



CLASS 1 - Has no throttle, can go up to 20 miles per hour, and anyone can ride them, as long as riders under 18 have a helmet.

CLASS 2 – Has pedals and a throttle. They go up to 20 miles per hour.

CLASS 3 – You must be 16 and you can go over 28 miles per hour. Helmets are required for all riders.

Ramirez says e-bikes can be impounded for up to a month in Grover Beach if they are not following the rules of the road.

John Kuebler is the owner of Coastal Vibes, where he rents e-bikes.

“You want to stop at all the stop signs and you want to follow the traffic laws that a normal car would,” he said. “Wear a helmet, be visible, wear bright colored clothing and have lights on your bike, even during the day.”

Kuebler says that with the growing popularity of e-bikes, it’s easy to accidentally buy an unsafe bike that doesn’t meet city-specific requirements.

“They're not up to par with what the rules and regulations of the state might be, or even your local county,” Kuebler said. “There's different regulations, so you got to check with your local police department.”

If you see someone not following the rules of the road, contact the Grover Beach Police Department’s non-emergency line at (805) 473-4507.