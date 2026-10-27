Grover Beach police warn of increase in catalytic converter thefts

The Grover Beach Police Department is warning residents after an increase in catalytic converter thefts over the past week.

Police said officers are actively patrolling overnight in an effort to prevent additional thefts and are asking residents to report suspicious activity as soon as possible.

The department recommends parking vehicles in a garage or well-lit area when possible and using security cameras and motion-activated lighting. Residents are also encouraged to watch for unusual activity around parked vehicles, including people crawling underneath vehicles or suspicious noises.

Police noted that while many catalytic converter thefts happen overnight, they can also occur during the day.

“Remember, if you see something, say something! Don't assume someone else has already called. Your phone call could be the one that helps us stop a theft in progress,” the department said.

Police are asking residents not to confront anyone they suspect of committing a theft.

Anyone who sees a theft in progress should call 911. Past suspicious activity can be reported to the Grover Beach Police Department’s non-emergency line at (805) 473-4511.