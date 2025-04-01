Grover Beach residents displaced due to structure fire

Five Cities Fire Authority responded to a structure fire in Grover Beach early Monday morning.

According to the fire authority, at 2:43 a.m., first responders found light smoke coming from a single-family home on the 1600 block of Nice Ave.

Multiple agencies assisted, including the Grover Beach Police Department and San Luis Ambulance.

The fire authority reports that the fire was quickly contained to the room it started in, but adds there was smoke damage throughout the home.

Six people were displaced due to the fire and the cause is currently under investigation.

No word on whether anyone was injured.