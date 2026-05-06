Grover Beach restaurant hosts annual fundraiser for 5Cities Homeless Coalition

A fundraiser at Fin's Bar and Grill in Grover Beach on Tuesday evening raised money for the 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC).

All proceeds collected from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m, including food and bar sales and raffle ticket purchases, will reportedly go toward supporting the coalition's services for people experiencing homelessness.

"We're facing some pretty significant cuts. A lot of nonprofits are experiencing a very similar thing, so getting our community out and fundraising is a way that we can make sure that our programs keep going," said 5CHC Executive Director Devon McQuade.

McQuade said the fundraiser at Fin's Bar and Grill is held every year to support 5CHC.