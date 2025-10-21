Grover Beach set for multimillion dollar sewer upgrade

Just a few months ago, city leaders in Grover Beach started increasing wastewater rates for residents. Now, they’re one step closer to seeing the result.

This upgraded sewer system for parts of Grover Beach comes with a more than $3 million price tag.

According to the city, this upgrade is set to improve issues with the current sewer system that were identified in the city’s 2019 Sewer Master Plan, including pipeline conditions and capacity deficiencies. It will also help prepare for a growing population.

“What they're doing to change the way Grover Beach is looked at and perceived and, you know, as it actually is now is probably very good for the local economy, for the housing market, all these things,” said Brian Connelly, Grover Beach resident.

The newly-approved project is partially funded by an increase in wastewater rates that went into effect in July 2025. According to a report by the city, funding also came from a private bond.

Homeowner James Rey said he hasn’t noticed a significant change in his wastewater bill, and he doesn’t mind paying more if it improves the area.

“As long as it's towards that end where we as residents feel like it's logically it's necessary for one, but two, it makes sense,” Rey said. “Then, I think by and large, you're going to get community buy in.”

With increasing costs for materials and services, Connelly said he’s not surprised by the cost of this improvement.

“Nobody wants to pay more money, but we're going to have to,” Connelly said. “I mean, the rates are going to go up, along with electricity, gas, all of it. It's the way of the world these days.”

Souza Construction Company was awarded the contract for the project. They are expected to begin work in November.

This project is part of a multi-year goal set by the city council to improve community infrastructure.