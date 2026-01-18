Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityGrover Beach

Actions

Indivisible unites community members for a rally in Grover Beach

Stand Up for Democracy VO.00_00_15_22.Still001.jpg
KSBY
Stand Up for Democracy VO.00_00_15_22.Still001.jpg
Posted

Indivisible brought community members together in Grover Beach for a rally against the Trump administration on Saturday, Jan. 17.

People showed up to represent the concerns they may have, like voting rights, the situation in Venezuela, and ICE presence across the nation.

One protestor, Jesse Hudson, shared, “I see people at these protests that I see every week. You know, not just that protest at community mutual aid events at, local government functions. I know that we're coming out and we're maintaining the momentum."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community