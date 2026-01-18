Indivisible unites community members for a rally in Grover Beach

Indivisible brought community members together in Grover Beach for a rally against the Trump administration on Saturday, Jan. 17.

People showed up to represent the concerns they may have, like voting rights, the situation in Venezuela, and ICE presence across the nation.

One protestor, Jesse Hudson, shared, “I see people at these protests that I see every week. You know, not just that protest at community mutual aid events at, local government functions. I know that we're coming out and we're maintaining the momentum."