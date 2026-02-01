Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local demonstrators gather to protest against ICE in Grover Beach

Demonstrators gathered at the corner of Oak Park and Grand Avenue in Grover Beach on Saturday afternoon for a rally. The event was organized by Indivisible in San Luis Obispo County. Protestors spoke out against recent operations by federal agents across the country.

Lydia Pepper, a demonstrator, shared, "It makes you feel encouraged that people are listening and paying attention and they care. And it may not be happening. You know, in my backyard, but it is happening across the United States. And I feel for the people of Minnesota."

