Long-time Grover Beach resident honored for lifetime of service

Officials in Grover Beach are remembering a long-time resident who helped shape the community for decades.

During Monday night's City Council meeting in Grover Beach, city officials honored the late Clifford Clark with a Civic Pioneer Proclamation.

Officials say Clark moved to Grover Beach in 1957 with his family before becoming the community's first City Clerk and City Attorney.

In addition to helping boost the city's economy and civic life, he also founded the Grover Beach Community Library, helped to establish the Mid-State Bank, volunteered for the city fire department for more than 30 years, and created the Clark Center for the Performing Arts.

"He actually established over 40 non-profits free of charge— little baseball teams, a horse-riding club— just to keep the community growing," Corki Henderson, Clark's daughter, said. "He was very proud of the South County."

At Monday night's City Council meeting, Henderson thanked the community for remembering her father as a Civic pioneer.

"Thank you so much for tonight. My dad would loved to have been here, he was really hoping to have his funeral before he died so he could appear. He loves all of y'all," Henderson said.

Clark passed away last month, just two weeks before his 99th birthday.

He is reportedly survived by his three children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.