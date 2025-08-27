Man arrested in Grover Beach on auto theft, firearm charges after brief pursuit

A San Luis Obispo man is in custody and is facing multiple charges after a brief pursuit in Grover Beach on Tuesday.

Officials say 31-year-old Jacob Levi Arvik was arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft, firearm offenses, and possession of stolen property. He also reportedly had two outstanding felony warrants for fraud and theft.

Police say Arvik was spotted driving a stolen vehicle shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Grand Avenue and 13th Street. When an officer tried to make a traffic stop, Arvik allegedly sped away. Police say he stopped the car in the area of Newport Avenue and 14th Street where he ran off.

He was reportedly found a short time later in front of a fast-food restaurant thanks to an alert officer who spotted him.

Police say they found a loaded gun and a 30-round magazine in the area, purportedly dropped by the man.

As of Wednesday morning, he remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $100,000.