Man facing domestic violence charges following Grover Beach standoff

KSBY
A 34-year-old man was arrested Saturday after an incident involving SWAT closed roads in Grover Beach.

Grover Beach police say officers responded to the suspect’s home on the 600 block of North 12th Street after contacting a female at a local hospital and determining “a felony domestic violence” had occurred.

Officers say the man refused to come out of the home, and after learning a small child was in the home with him, the Regional SWAT Team was activated for safety reasons.

The multi-agency partnership includes the Grover Beach Police Department, along with San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Cal Poly, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande police departments, along with California State Parks.

Police say negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender peacefully. Once he was out of the home, the child, who was said to be unhurt, was reportedly turned over to a family member.

The suspect, identified as Lorenzo Zamora Torres of Grover Beach, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and violating a restraining order.

During the incident, roads in the surrounding area were blocked off and people were asked to shelter in place.

