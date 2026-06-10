Measure to limit tall buildings in Grover Beach to appear on November ballot

A group of Grover Beach locals wants to prevent more tall buildings from being constructed in the city. After they collected enough signatures to get a measure on the November ballot, city leaders warned there could be unintended consequences should it pass.

On June 8, the Grover Beach City Council voted unanimously to place the measure on the November ballot rather than adopt it.

“We're happy to make the people make the decision versus the city council," said Kelvin Coveduck, one of the petition's supporters. "It went exactly how we thought it was going to go.”

The petition calls for limiting buildings in commercial areas to three stories or 40 feet, and industrial buildings to 33 feet. However, City Manager Matt Bronson said if the measure passes, it could mean other things for the city.

Grover Beach is 2.3 square miles. Since the city can’t expand out, Bronson said limiting building heights could put the city at risk of not meeting the state’s housing requirement for cities.

“If we lose housing units that we don't make up for somewhere else in the city, the state could decertify the housing element," Bronson said. "If that happens, a developer can come in under what's called Builder's Remedy and propose any kind of project without any regards to development standards.”

Not meeting the housing requirements could also mean fines for the city, grant ineligibility, and enforcement from the attorney general, according to Bronson.

“Well, the unintended consequences is they build up a nuclear option, which is Builder's Remedy," Coveduck said. "So these scare tactics of like, 'Builder's Remedy is going to happen, we're going to lose funding,' I think is a strategy that the city is using to scare people not to vote for this initiative.”

Coveduck said there are ways to approve the measure and keep Builder’s Remedy at bay.

“There's a strategy to avoid that," Coveduck said. "One of those is to rezone, also supporting ADUs and that's being done on R1 lots already.”

Bronson said ADUs are helpful in addressing housing in the area, but Grover Beach’s lot sizes are on average smaller than lot sizes in other parts of the county, making them a struggle to add in certain areas.

“If we split lots, sure, we can have some additional units, but it won't add to the overall density that's already there," Bronson said. "So that's where it's much more complex than just looking at ADUs and looking at the concept of lot splits.”

Bronson said a subcommittee made up of people backing the petition and city staff will be meeting over the summer to potentially adjust the wording of the measure before an August 7 deadline.

“Development is a complicated topic," Bronson said. "One where there are a number of different perspectives all across not only our community, but every community in how community is changed to meet their own needs, but also to meet state housing mandates and requirements.”