Neighbors, players react to new park hours in Grover Beach

Pickleball’s popularity keeps growing, but so have complaints about the noise. A few months ago, we told you about the changes coming to Grover Beach pickleball courts. Now, the players and neighbors have adjusted to the new rules.

Mentone Basin Park is the only place in Grover Beach with a pickleball court, making it the go-to spot for players.

Sallie Hoge plays weekly.

“We do like this court because of the convenience for all of us," Hoge said.

Jason Goetz lives down the street from the pickleball courts. He said it’s a pretty active and loud spot.

“Sometimes it's comical when you hear the grunts and the agony of defeat and the joy of winning," Goetz said. "I'm just glad to be in a community where people are active. I find it inspiring and it keeps me moving when I see people moving.”

But some neighbors have complained about matches, and the noise, lasting until almost midnight. This month, new rules are limiting the amount of time the court is open.

Instead of taking to the court at 5 am, players have to wait until 8 am, three hours later.

They’ll have to wrap up their games by 9 p.m. rather than closing at 11.

Hoge understands why the change happened. When she was working down the street, she could hear the matches at the park.

“I could hear clearly people talking and balls going like crazy," she said. "It's definitely something I noticed in the middle of the day, so I can see how it affects neighbors.”

Another recent addition to the court is a sign asking players to consider buying noise-reducing equipment. Antonina Zanussi said she’s a little hesitant about buying the new gear.

“We just don't know how it's going to affect your game, right? Because listening to the ball bounce is part of the game," she said.

Goetz said the neighborhood, just south of Grand Avenue, is noisy even without pickleball, thanks to loud trucks driving down the street, barking dogs and a basketball court nearby.

“The pickleball is whatever," Goetz said. "It's just another noise in the neighborhood.”

The players said they’re still going to make these courts part of their weekly routine, even if they have less time to do it.

“I want to play as much as I can, but be considerate of people," Zanussi said.