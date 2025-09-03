New multi-story apartment complex may be coming to Grover Beach

The Beach Front Plaza in Grover Beach is nearly empty, with every store having either moved or looking to move.

The vacancies follow Coastal Community Builders’ purchase of the complex with plans to turn the space into new apartments.

Sonja Rogers has lived in Grover Beach for over 10 years. She said she does not want the new complex.

“I thought it was so quaint and so peaceful,” Rogers said. “Not this so much.”

While some people are looking forward to the change, Rogers said it will ruin the city’s small beach town image.

“It's definitely more city vibe already,” Rogers said. “It's not even up and going. It's busy, a hustle and bustle.”

One of the current businesses now packing up is The Spoon Trade, but co-owner Jacob Town said it’s a welcome change.

“Ten years into owning and operating a restaurant, we are ready for a change,” Town said. “We kind of get to go back in time ten years and ask ourselves what we would do differently, you know? So, it's a very, very positive situation for us.”

He said they’ll be moving across the street, combining the Spoon Trade with their other business, Grover Beach Sourdough.

According to the city, plans for the current Beach Front Plaza include turning the space into a four-story, 40-unit apartment complex that will include businesses on the bottom floor.

Town said the community has mixed emotions.

“So business owners, I'm sure, see a lot of positive from all the growth,” Town said. “Then anybody who lives in a small town hates to see it change sometimes, but I say nothing gets cheaper or smaller.”

All remaining businesses in the Beach Front Plaza need to be out by February 20, 2026.

Spoon Trade’s last day at its current location will be January 31. Town said they will likely be able to come out of the change without losing money and the new owners of the property have been easy to work with.

“At the end of the day, if you buy something, you should be able to do whatever you want with it,” Town said. “So fortunately for us, they're being extremely kind and working with us to the best of their ability.”

But having such a large development in the area still has some people concerned.

“I’m really, really, really shocked that this is local owners on these buildings and builders because I thought for sure it was L.A. investment,” Rogers said. “It's going to be a little L.A. if we're not careful.”

KSBY News reached out to Coastal Community Builders but has not heard back.