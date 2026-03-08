Oceano Dunes host lifeguard tryouts

Lifeguard applicants tried to see if they had what it took to be a lifeguard at the Oceano Dunes.

Potential Lifeguards met early Saturday morning to try out for one of the most unique beaches on the central coast.

Libby Machado has been a lifeguard for the Oceano Dunes since 2014. She said returning lifeguards have to take the test every year.

“Out of all of the ocean lifeguarding, it's going to be a lot similar to lakes just due to the high volume of traffic and vehicle traffic, pedestrians, equestrians, trauma involved with vehicle crashes, and still drownings and other water-related rescues," Machado said. "So it's similar,r but it's a little higher, high intensity.”

These tryouts are for their seasonal lifeguard one position, which is an entry-level spot. On top of an interview, applicants had to compete in a 1,000-yard swim under 10 minutes and an 800-yard total run-swim-run in under 20 minutes.

Kevin Smyth said he has been training for this tryout for months.

“I've always kind of wanted to have a career in public service, and I think this is a great, great way to get started," Smyth said.

Sergeant Darren Parker is the supervising ranger for all lifeguards at the Oceano Dunes. During this tryout, he said they’re looking for more than an applicant’s physical fitness.

“We're looking for professionalism," Parker said. "People that can talk to the public and just embody kind of all the values that State Parks has.”

Sergeant Parker says only five applicants will be accepted.