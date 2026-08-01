Outbuilding destroyed, homes damaged by fire in Grover Beach

An outbuilding was destroyed and two homes damaged by fire in Grover Beach early Saturday morning.

According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, firefighters responded to the fire near North 9th Street and Atlantic City Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Once on scene, crews reported an outbuilding at 515 North 9th Street was engulfed, and flames were threatening two nearby homes.

Five Cities Fire Authority

No injuries were reported. Fire officials say the fire was out at 4:25 a.m., and while the outbuilding was a total loss, the damage to the nearby homes was described as minor.

Twenty-two firefighters, including some from neighboring agencies, responded. The fire also knocked out power temporarily for some people in the area.

Crews remained on scene throughout the morning. The cause is currently under investigation.