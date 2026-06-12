Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach reopens after makeover

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the reopening of Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Following renovations, the park now features a playground designed for children of all abilities. Crews also built a modern amphitheater and a new event lawn.

Additionally, the new park features modernized bathrooms and upgraded, ADA-accessible walkways.

"This is gonna be my favorite park now, like my new favorite thing," said Avery Villalva, who was among the kids checking out the new playground on Thursday. "I think I love everything from the park. I love the swings... And I got a cupcake!"

City officials say the $3.3 million project was mostly paid for with a state grant.

