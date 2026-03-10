Ramona Garden Park is undergoing a major makeover

Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach has been closed to the public since June 2025, with major renovation work underway. Recently, new playground equipment was installed, bringing the park one step closer to reopening.

The Ramona Garden Park Master Plan was adopted by the city council in 2020. Now, six years later, the end is in sight for the first phase of the project.

What was once mostly a grassy field has become an accessible playground for children. The multi-level park will have wheelchair-accessible floors, swings and even zip lines.

“I think it's about time that they do something with that park, because they always use it for like events, like small events such as like the Christmas parade and stuff like that," said local mother Carolina Sarabia. "So I think it's pretty cool that they're opening up another one on that side of town.”

This project is expected to cost the city $4 million. So far, the bathrooms have been moved, the playground has been installed, and a new bandstand is set to replace what was previously a concrete slab. Mayor Kassi Dee said this addition is going to be ready in time to host the city's summer concert series.

“What a great celebration for our city," Dee said. "As a city, I think we're always trying to find opportunities to bring life into our spaces, especially the ones that bring the community out and have a lot of engagement.”

She said construction is on track, despite an initial $450,000 funding gap to finish up the project.

Mayor Dee said she grew up in Grover Beach and is personally looking forward to the reimagined park because of her connection to the space.

“I've been playing in this park since I was a baby," Dee said. "I myself got married in this park back in 2017, so to see the revitalization and bring life to it is really... it just fills my heart and soul. I'm so excited.”

Sarabia said she takes her toddler to a park at least twice a week. She said it’s important for her child to have an outdoor space to socialize and burn off energy, and she’s looking forward to having a new playground for him to explore and meet other kids.

“It's definitely going to be nice to take advantage of," she said. "So I think it's going to be very helpful for it to be bigger and then not just go back and forth within the same slides.”

Mayor Dee said more information about the future of the park is expected to be released in mid-April.