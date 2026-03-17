Results from Point-in-Time Count show decrease in homelessness around SLO County

In January, residents across San Luis Obispo County volunteered to help count the number of people in the area experiencing homelessness. Now, some of those results have been released.

Every two years, San Luis Obispo County conducts the Point-in-Time Count, sending volunteers to track the number of residents without housing. Early results show homelessness in the county has dropped significantly.

Tim Smith moved to Grover Beach almost two years ago. He said after living in the Bay Area, he’s impressed by the local numbers.

“I don't see them around our houses," Smith said. "I don't see them anywhere, really. Even when I go to the beach, you don't see nobody homeless there, so I think this is doing very well here.”

According to the county, there has been a 49% decrease in homelessness among veterans since last July and a 42% reduction in unsheltered homelessness since 2022.

Devon McQuade, Executive Director of the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, credits the increase in available shelters and warming stations for the decline.

“This site that we're on right now is one of them," McQuade said, referring to the temporary emergency housing facility called Balay Ko on Barca. "During our 2024 Point-in-Time Count, this site wasn't available for folks to access shelter, but this opened in the beginning of 2025, so this added 30 beds to the southern part of the county. We have 20 other beds at a different location.”

McQuade believes the current system is working as it should, allowing people access to shelter beds and the opportunity to move into affordable or permanent supportive housing. She said providing more resources and facilities to the homeless in the area is a double-edged sword.

“There's not as many people flowing into the system, and we're able to actually move people out of the system," she said. "I think one of the challenges with a Point-in-Time Count is that a lot of our funding is tied to that Point-in-Time Count. When we see progress that we are making in the system, sometimes that correlates to a reduction in funding.”

She said the next step is to find a way to maintain the current system and find the funding that’s needed to do so.

“For the system to function as it should, getting people off the street, into shelter, into housing... all of those pieces need to be funded at an appropriate level," she said.

“I’d like to make sure that they stay on top of it and make sure it stays this way," Smith said. "This is very nice, pleasant to be able to walk around and not see people struggling or homeless. If we do, then maybe the community could step up and help where they see it pop up.”

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you the full list of results when they’re released.