Search warrant linked to retail theft case being served in Grover Beach

Police in Grover Beach are serving a search warrant they say is tied to a retail theft case originating out of Fresno.

The warrant was reportedly being served Wednesday morning on the 200 block of North Oak Park.

Police were on scene as of 8:23 a.m. and said they’d remain there until the search is complete.

They add that they’ve made contact with people inside the home and that the area is safe.

The search comes three weeks after another search warrant was served May 20 on Oak Park near Brighton in connection with the same case, which led to the arrest of one person, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.