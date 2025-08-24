Stone Soup Music Festival & Street Fair returns to Grover Beach this weekend

Community members came together on Saturday to kick off a weekend full of music, food, and art at the Stone Soup Music Festival & Street Fair in Grover Beach.

11 groups of musicians and dancers took the stage, performing a selection of reggae, hula, rock, and more.

Attendees also enjoyed a wide variety of food and drink vendors, along with a craft market.

Amy Teeling, a Grover Beach resident visiting the festival, told KSBY that the musical performances were especially exciting.

“The music they have all day today— there are so many different kinds of music. There's hula music coming up," Teeling said. "All the bands are just different styles and it makes really fun. You can stay all day and night.”

Organizers with the Clark Center for the Performing Arts say the free event has been a Grover Beach tradition for over 30 years.

You can catch the last day of the festival on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of 9th Street and Ramona Avenue.

A full performance lineup can be found on the Stone Soup Music Festival & Street Fair webpage.