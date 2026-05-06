Up to 30 single-family homes being considered for construction on a vacant lot in Grover Beach

California’s Central Coast is a destination to visit, but living in the area can be out of reach for many. The City of Grover Beach is currently reviewing a plan that may provide 28 to 30 houses to buyers who do not qualify for low-income housing but cannot afford prices in today’s market.

“This project would provide for the ‘missing middle,’” said Grover Beach Mayor Kassie Dee. “It's in a really wonderful spot right across the street from a park near other residential spaces within walking distance of businesses.”

The prospective developer provided visual renderings of what the new housing is designed to resemble when they presented before the City Council in late April.

MIG Consultants MIG Consultants provided this rendering to the City of Grover Beach, demonstrating what the neighborhood will look like if approved.

Grover Beach City Councilmember Clint Weirick recused himself from voting on the feasibility study because he lives within 500 feet of the vacant lot.

“It made me more comfortable in making the decision to initiate staff to spend time looking at the rezoning, because I had a vision of what could be there,” Mayor Dee told KSBY.

The mayor and council voted to authorize city staff to research and conduct a viability study of a potential zoning change, which would be required to authorize this development of single-story, one-family residences on a currently vacant lot at the corner of Farroll Road and South 16th Street, near Hero Community Park.

“The city is looking at housing at all different levels. We believe in housing for unhoused individuals, low-income housing, affordable housing, and market-rate housing. We have housing projects around the city that meet those different needs,” said City Manager Matthew Bronson. “This is one other example of that, but ultimately the process will bear out the viability of this project.”

Neighbors who have lived across the vacant lot for some time own residences, according to Zillow, currently worth $800,000 to $1 million. We spoke with multiple owners who want to learn more, but are currently embracing the exploratory work being done by the city.

"I think more housing going over there is going to be a good thing because right now it's kind of a dirty lot that just doesn't look that good. I actually think it is an improvement for the neighborhood,” said homeowner Thomas Staff, who lives just two houses away from the lot. “Plus, it's good to have infill, I think, rather than building on the outside of town. So, I mean, the space is already there.”

Bronson said it could take several months for the study to conclude before recommendations are made to the city council.

San Luis Obispo County resident Heather Ruppe said she believes more projects like this are needed, especially in a college area where new graduates, or even her own children in the future, may not be able to afford today’s prices.

”Where are they going to live or are they going to be able to afford anything because everything's pretty much out of a first-time home buyer's price range?” she said.

