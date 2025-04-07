Video shows officer alerting residents to garage fire at Grover Beach home

Two people are safe after the quick actions of a Grover Beach police officer alerted them to a fire at their home Sunday night.

Grover Beach police say Officer Akai Reyna was patrolling in the area of The Pike and Oak Park when he noticed smoke in the air.

Police say Officer Reyna worked to discover where the smoke was coming from and found a fire inside a garage.

Body camera video posted to social media by Grover Beach police shows the officer running to the front of the home at around 10:15 p.m. and banging on the locked door.

After a short time, a man opens the door. Police went inside and escorted a woman out of the home as well.

Police say no one was injured and the fire department was able to put out the fire.

No word on the cause.