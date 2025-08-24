Volunteers package 10,000 meals for local families in need

On Sunday afternoon, the Rotary Club of Pismo Beach-Five Cities teamed up with several local organizations to host a Food Packaging Project event in Grover Beach.

During the event, volunteers packaged more than 10,000 meals for local families experiencing food insecurity.

Organizers say those meals will be distributed through the SLO Food Bank and neighborhood Tiny Pantries.

"They can be packaged, have a really long shelf life, and can be reconstituted with just water and heat," Joel Conn, the immediate past-president of the Rotary Club of Pismo Beach-Five Cities, explained. "These can be stored as backup food, food pantries, they can be distributed really widely, not have to worry about them being shelf stable. And so, that's what makes this event really, really awesome."

The event brought together volunteers from local Rotary Clubs, the Arroyo Grande High School Interact Club, and the Clark Center.

According to organizers, the Food Packaging Project's fundraising goal is $4,500, with every 42 cents raised covering the cost of one meal.

You can donate to the project by visiting the Rotary Club of Pismo Beach-Five Cities' website.