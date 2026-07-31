Affordable housing development in Guadalupe celebrates first anniversary

Escalante Meadows in Guadalupe is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its affordable housing development.

Leaders and residents gathered in Guadalupe on Thursday to mark the milestone.

The property features 80 modern homes for working families and replaced the former Guadalupe Ranch Acres.

The site also includes a community center and a children's center for early education.

"It's just really the stability that, that provides the entire community because when everybody has safe, decent, affordable housing, that's one less thing that people need to worry about, and then people can be productive members of the community," John Polanskey, Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara Director of Housing Development.

The Escalante family also honored a former project manager with a special plaque dedication. The family says Larry Deese helped preserve their heritage and the legacy of a World War II veteran.

