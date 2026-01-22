Caltrans unveils upcoming roadwork projects in Guadalupe area

On Wednesday evening, Caltrans hosted a public meeting to discuss its upcoming projects in the Guadalupe area.

Nearby residents gathered at Guadalupe City Hall to ask questions and discuss upcoming projects in the area.

Some of the projects include highway shoulder widening in Solomon Canyon, bridge replacement work in Santa Maria, and ADA initiatives in Guadalupe.

Celsa Hernandez was one of the community members who attended the meeting. Her translator told KSBY that Hernandez wanted to see changes made to pedestrian safety in Northern Santa Barbara County.

"She came to the meeting because she wants to find out what is going on. She is focused on safety improvements, especially for the children. The children should be safe when crossing the streets," Hernandez's translator said.

For a breakdown of the project timelines and costs discussed at Wednesday night's meeting, you can visit the Caltrans webpage.