Guadalupe invests $4.9 million in youth recreation

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on what will soon become Guadalupe's first skate park. City leaders say this state-funded project is designed to give local youth more space to stay active, and parents are excited about the new amenities coming to their neighborhood.

The space off 10th Street is still a construction zone, but city leaders say it's being designed to serve both skaters and families with a multi-million-dollar price tag.

"Back on December 28th in [2021], we were actually approved. It's a state parks grant funded. It's going to be a $4.9 million [dollar] project," said Arnulfo Navarrao, Recreation and Parks Service Manager.

The funding means the city can move forward without tapping its own budget and expand what this space can offer.

"In addition to the skate park, we're going to have a half basketball court, we'll have a dog park, we'll have [an] outdoor adult exercise equipment," Navarrao said.

"We'll have brand new picnic tables with barbecue pits as well as a restroom," he said.

As part of the renovation, the city's Parks and Recreation Commission proposed a name change. What was previously called Central Park because of its location in the middle of town will now be called Las Mujeres Park. The new name was chosen to honor women in the Guadalupe community, particularly those who have contributed to the community but may not always get public recognition.

Crystal Bermudez

"It's been a long time coming. This has been going on for about 10 years at least that. The skate park was basically requested by the youth of Guadalupe and some of the seniors," said Mayor Julian.

For parents like Yesenia Mejia, this project is personal. She has children of her own and also runs a daycare, so a new park nearby means more places to take the kids she looks after.

"I just love that they're doing this for our youth. Our youth needs new projects and they're our future," Mejia said.

The name change resonates with residents like Mejia, who appreciates the recognition of women's contributions.

"I really actually like the name because it honors all the women. We work, we cook, we clean, we do whatever we can to support our family, our home, our children. So I think for me, that's a huge honor to be a woman, 'la mujer,'" Mejia said.

"Being able to honor women in our community is a huge deal to us. In the future we look to have a ceremony, an annual ceremony to honor possibly a woman or multiple women in our community," Navarrao said.

For other residents, it's about seeing more investment in neighborhood spaces.

"I think it's very nice that you guys are making it more beautiful," said Maria Guadalupe Moreno, a resident.

KSBY News

City leaders say they're hoping to open the park by July. Once it opens, artists in the community can reach out to help partake in painting parts of the park. Officials say community involvement like this is meant to build pride and reduce vandalism, and the name change fits into that "this is ours" mindset.

