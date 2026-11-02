Community in Guadalupe celebrates Day of the Dead

A Day of the Dead celebration took place at Guadalupe Cemetery on Sunday.

The afternoon event featured music, ballet folklorico dances, food, and activities for kids. People were also on-site selling marigolds, the flowers that are traditionally used for the altars and decor during the holiday.

Jose Nichols was one of many community members who showed up to the event. "People want to keep the tradition going. It's maintaining the culture and inviting others, perhaps from other cultures, to be a part of it. And it's great to be able to see that."

The Mexican holiday honors the memories of loved ones who have passed, and welcomes their spirit to visit.