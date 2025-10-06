Emergency embankment repairs prompt road closures on Highway 1 near Guadalupe

Beginning today, travelers driving through Guadalupe will encounter some delays as crews make emergency embankment repairs on Highway 1.

Crews will be working on rebuilding the embankment, restoring the shoulder area and reinstalling the damaged guardrail. As a result, one-way traffic control will be in place near Brown Road, south of the Junction of Highway 1 and Highway 166. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

The emergency project is expected to be completed at the end of November next year.