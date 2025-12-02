Groundbreaking event at historic Royal Theatre in Guadalupe

A groundbreaking event was held on Monday, December 1st at the historic Royal Theatre in Guadalupe.

The building has remained unused since an electrical fire broke at the location and it was red tagged back in 1991.

In 2021 the City of Guadalupe began the process of gathering feedback from community members to find out what they wanted to see at the Royal Theatre.

The City's goal was to change the historic movie theatre into a performing arts center.

City officials say in 2022 they were awarded nearly $5 million dollars from the federal Economic Development Administration for the renovation.

The City secured an additional $5 million dollars after reaching out to State Senator Monique Limón.

They say Limón secured the money for the project by passing it through the California Arts Council.

Construction is now underway and some of the work being done will include connecting a connected one-story building that will transform the theatre into a performing arts center.

The project will include a plaza and an amphitheater.