Guadalupe City Council approves Gonzales Apartments project to add 15 new units

A proposed housing development in Guadalupe cleared a key hurdle this week as the city council voted 5-0 to approve the Gonzales Apartments project, with one condition.

Council members required the removal of proposed garage doors from the project over concerns that garages could be converted to storage, displacing parking in the surrounding neighborhood.

The development will bring 15 market-rate units to a vacant one-acre lot along Gularte Lane. Developer Gilbert Gonzales said the project is designed to feel more like family housing than a traditional apartment complex.

"We're looking at doing almost like duplexes. Seven duplexes in a single unit right there on this site right here," Gonzales said.

"It's going to be three-bedroom, two and a half baths, with two-car garage," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said he hopes to start construction as early as the end of this year or by the beginning of 2027.

"This is what the City of Guadalupe needs, you know, developments like this — housing — you know, nice beautiful housing where people can come and start a family and see the city grow," Gonzales said.

City planners say the Gularte Lane site is one of several small infill lots that could help add more housing across Guadalupe over time.

"One of the goals and objectives is more housing of all types and this is an apartment project so it does fit into that," said Bill Scott, Associate Planner for the City of Guadalupe.

Scott said parking remains a concern with apartment projects that include garages.

"The project is an apartment project and it proposed garage doors, which is perfectly fine, but based on my experience, sometimes garages turn into storage," Scott said. "Any parking displaced by storage in a garage could present a problem."

For longtime Guadalupe resident Maria Leticia Aguayo, who has lived in the city for more than 30 years, new development is welcome, as long as it serves those who need it most.

"Apartments for low-income people, because like I told you, most people here depend on farm work," Aguayo said.

Aguayo said families who work in agriculture are already struggling with rising rent prices.

"Unfortunately, farmworkers' salaries doesn't pay enough for high rent," Aguayo said.

