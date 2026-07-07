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Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center to host 'You Can't Wear It Anywhere Else' Gala

The gala's theme invites guests to shed their business attire and find a creative, even crazy, way to show their support.
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dunescenter.org
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The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is replacing its traditional gala with a fun, unique fundraising event this year.

The event, which takes place on July 18, aims to support the Dunes Center's education and conservation programs.

Guests are encouraged to step away from traditional business attire and express their support creatively for the organization's mission, which is to inspire both children and adults to appreciate and protect the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes.

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The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center serves as both a visitor hub for the dunes and a natural history museum focused on preserving the local ecosystem.

Additionally, it supports schools in the area by offering Next Generation Science Standards curriculum through its outdoor, experiential learning programs.

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Schoolchildren visiting the dunes for their outdoor learning program.

According to organizers, recent studies indicate that over half of students in low-income areas, such as Guadalupe and parts of Santa Maria, have never been to the beach. Knowing this, another goal of the center is to now “break the cycle of ignoring these underserved communities by inspiring young minds to pursue higher education in science and technology.”

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event and the Dunes Center, visit their website.

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