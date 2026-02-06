Guadalupe prepares to launch its first-ever farmers market after years of planning

After years in the making, Guadalupe is getting closer to launching its own farmers market. Vendors will soon set up at Leroy Park, and organizers say this could mean more access to fresh, affordable food for families.

For the first time in its history, Guadalupe is preparing to launch a farmers market after an idea that started during the pandemic.

"We actually have been organizing this for about five years through an advocacy group 'FRESA.' We did the survey and we found out what people wanted and one of those things was local farmers market," said Alhan Diaz-Correa, board member of Cosecha Farmer's Committee.

That effort is now turning into something Guadalupe has never had before — the Cosecha Farmer's Market.

"We hear that Route One farmer's market was the only one that accepted CalFresh. We wanted more markets like that. So there is other farmer's market in North County, but again Route One is right now the only one that actually accepts EBT/food stamps," Diaz-Correa said.

He says that gap is what made the group focus on access and affordability.

"When we talked to Guadalupe folks here the first thing that we heard is 'We want food, we want fresh local food, and it has to be affordable,'" Diaz-Correa said.

To decide where the market should go, organizers went back to the community.

"We actually talked to over 500 residents and we asked from when and where they would like it," Diaz-Correa said.

"They mentioned they wanted to go to it at parks and downtown so where they're shopping," Diaz-Correa said.

The city has approved how the Cosecha Farmers Market will operate, including vendor rules and a six-month trial. If that works, organizers plan to keep it year-round.

Affordability is a big reason some residents say they'll use it.

"Pues porque cuesta menos...puede costar menos y va a estar mas cerca las verduras," said Dina Echeverria, a Guadalupe resident. "Well, because it costs less...it can cost less and the vegetables will be closer."

Others say it's also about keeping shopping local.

"Pues yo pienso que esta bien...que vengan y ojala y pues toda la gente compremos en lugar de ir a otra parte...y asi apoya uno pues a los agricultores verdad?" said Angelica Garcia, a Guadalupe resident. "Well, I think it's good...that they come, and hopefully everyone buys there instead of going somewhere else...and that way we support the farmers, right?"

Organizers say the goal is to open the market as soon as March, but they first need to lock someone in for the marketing manager position before submitting permits.

Applicants can email sa_krouse@hotmail.com for application inquiries.