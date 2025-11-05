Guadalupe's Royal Theatre set for major restoration

Once a centerpiece of downtown life, the Royal Theater in Guadalupe is preparing for its long-awaited revival.

City leaders say that after years of planning and funding challenges, construction is expected to begin as early as December, marking a new chapter for the 85-year-old building that’s been vacant since 2015.

“The project’s about $10 million, but there are soft costs and other architectural fees that bring it over that,” said City Administrator Todd Bodem.

The city awarded the construction contract to Pre-Con Industries of Santa Maria at just under $9.8 million. In total, the project’s cost is now estimated at $13.4 million, funded primarily through federal and state grants.

According to Project Manager Tom Brandeberry, the funding includes a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which comes with a firm completion deadline.

“We have to have this project, their portion of the project, what they’re paying for, has to be completed by March of ’27,” Brandeberry said.

Even with secured funding, the city still faces a $3 million gap needed to complete all phases of the renovation, including a public plaza, amphitheater, and new classroom and event spaces. A capital campaign to help close that gap is expected to launch during the groundbreaking ceremony in December.

The Royal Theater was originally built in 1939 and opened the following year under the ownership of Japanese-American entrepreneurs Arthur Fukuda and Jack Taguchi, who operated several theaters across California before World War II.

“The Royal is the last one still standing, a reminder of that history and its Art Deco style,” said architectural historian Carol Denardo.

In 2022, the Royal was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places, recognized for both its Art Deco architecture and its ties to the Japanese-American community on the Central Coast.

Once completed, the Royal Theater will serve as a performing arts center and community space with a green room, classrooms, and an outdoor amphitheater designed to host events year-round.

“The primary purpose of this is always going to be the economic development of the downtown,” Brandeberry said.

City officials hope the project will bring new energy and foot traffic to Guadalupe’s small but historic downtown, where many buildings date back to the early 20th century.

“The idea,” Bodem added, “is that the Royal will become an anchor again, a place where people come together for shows, classes, and community events.”

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for December, with construction expected to start shortly afterward. If all goes as planned, the Royal Theater could reopen to the public by early 2027.