New developments into the death of a homeless man in Guadalupe.

On Tuesday Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives announced they have arrested a 33-year-old Guadalupe man in connection with a homicide investigation. Authorities say Adam Jeremie Hernandez was arrested Saturday, November 14, around 2:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of Twelfth Street in Guadalupe.

Hernandez was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

The arrest comes after detectives identified Hernandez as a suspect in the death of 55-year-old Paul Anthony Delgadillo, who was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound on the 800 block of Guadalupe Street, near the gazebo of the Veterans Memorial.

If you have information on this homicide you are urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. For anonymous tips you can call (805) 681-4171 or click here: Sheriff's Office website.