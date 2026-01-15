New $10M early learning center opens in Guadalupe

The Guadalupe Union School District celebrated the grand opening of its new Guadalupe Early Learning Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The new facility is reportedly be able to serve nearly 200 students in the district's preschool and transitional kindergarten programs.

District representatives thanked the community for helping fund the $10 million project through several bond measures over the past six years.

"It represents the investment that the community is willing to put towards its youngest learners. Also, there's going to be the incredible benefit of having an early childhood educational experience for our students that will propel them into having a more successful academic experience," said Guadalupe Union School District superintendent Emilio Handall.

Handall said the new center will teach kids valuable life skills and help get them ready for kindergarten.