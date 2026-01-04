Proposed Hwy 166 corridor study highlights safety concerns, long road to construction

A stretch of Highway 166 connecting Guadalupe and Santa Maria could eventually see major safety and mobility upgrades, but transportation officials say construction will take time.

A new State Route 166 Comprehensive Corridor Study, led by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), outlines more than a dozen proposed improvements aimed at addressing long-standing concerns along the busy corridor, including traffic signals, lighting upgrades, transit options, and pedestrian and bicycle connections.

Local officials say safety, especially near schools, is a major reason the study was launched.

Guadalupe Public Works Director David Trujillo said the lack of traffic signals and lighting along parts of the corridor has put pedestrians at risk.

“We opened a new junior high school over there. This year, we’ve had one child get hit. We’ve had a child get hit at the tail end of last year,” Trujillo said.

According to SBCAG Executive Director Lauren Bianchi Klemann, the study was driven by collision data, visibility issues and access challenges reported by the community.

“Safety is exactly why SBCAG undertook this study,” Bianchi Klemann said. “We looked at collision trends, visibility concerns, and access points along the corridor.”

The draft study identifies 13 core project recommendations, along with a long-term concept that could include lane widening paired with a separated multi-use bike and pedestrian path. Proposed improvements range from intersection signalization and lighting upgrades to transit and van pool expansions.

From a construction perspective, SBCAG officials say the study is meant to prioritize projects that would deliver the greatest safety benefits if funding becomes available.

“The projects that are new were identified at $42 million, and the benefits were estimated at $107 million,” said Fred Luna, SBCAG’s Director of Project Delivery and Construction.

However, officials emphasized that adoption of the study does not mean construction would begin right away.

Even if the SBCAG Board approves the corridor study, individual projects would still need to go through environmental review, final design and funding approval, a process that can take several years depending on the scope of the project.

Some improvements in the Guadalupe area are already funded and moving forward through Caltrans, while others identified in the study would be considered longer-term investments.

The SBCAG Board of Directors is scheduled to consider the final State Route 166 Comprehensive Corridor Study at its January 15 meeting. Members of the public can submit comments by email or provide input during the meeting, either in person or virtually.