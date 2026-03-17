Righetti High School volleyball plays in Guadalupe Junior High's new gym

Guadalupe Junior High had help breaking in the new gym.

The Righetti High School volleyball teams went head-to-head against Santa Maria High School.

The JV and Varsity volleyball teams played a free game Monday.

A spokesperson for the district told KSBY the games were part of an effort to help strengthen their partnership within the community.

Athlete Sebastian Azua said he was excited to have a chance to play a game in the new gym.

"Well, for one our court is pretty dirty. It can get hard to like get some grip sometimes. I think that it's just the experience like seeing the new gym, seeing how the facility is, seeing how the net is. Stuff like that is just interesting to me," Azua said.

The spokesperson for the school said they did not charge admission to the game to help encourage the junior high students to attend.

Righetti Varsity Volleyball won 3-0.