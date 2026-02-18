Sen. Schiff visits Guadalupe facilities receiving federal funds

Senator Adam Schiff (D-California) visited the Guadalupe Union School District's Early Learning Center on Tuesday.

The facility is getting more than $1.9 million in federal funds for a new outdoor play area.

"I try to put a very, very high priority on our young people and making sure that they get off to a good start. It's one thing when you're back in Washington and you're working on this community-based project; it's another when you actually get to come out and see what the resources go towards," Schiff said.

The senator also toured the City of Guadalupe's Senior Center, which received $275,000 in federal funding to provide meals and better internet connectivity.

