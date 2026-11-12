Sheriff's Office searching for killer in deadly Guadalupe shooting

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible for killing 55-year-old Paul Anthony Delgadillo, a homeless man in Guadalupe.

Officials say he was found on Monday, November 9, around 2 p.m. on the 800 block of Guadalupe Street, near the gazebo of the Veterans Memorial.

Authorities say his death involved a firearm and are currently investigating the homicide.

If you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information related to this homicide you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171 or submit information through the anonymous tip form available at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/ .